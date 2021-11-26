The Late Late Toy Show theme revealed for tonight!

It is here, the most unusual, magical and undecribable night of the year - Toy Show! This this year's theme is a great one:
The Lion King.
The Late Late Toy Show seems to get bigger every year, the hype is all over the media and also in our homes with children across the country squeling with excitment.
Will your kids be staying up for it tonight? How long will they last before going to sleep? Will you watch it all over again tomorrow?
Don't forget to look out for our own Leitrim star Róisín Dolan on the show tonight. She will be reviewing toys.
Get the popcorn ready, the PJs out and enjoy an escape from the news!
"Roar like a lunatic all day long"— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 26, 2021
You heard the man! It's *finally* time to get Toy Show ready #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/9kGr26aNIc
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.