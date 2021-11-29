PSNI appeal for information on stabbing in Enniskillen last night

Police in Co. Fermanagh are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Enniskillen last night.
Emergency services were alerted to an assault on Derrin Road at around 11.30 last night.
The victim sustained a stab wound on his wrist, along with multiple bruising on his face.
The man was treated at the scene for his injuries, which are not life threatening. A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the attack, and is currently in police custody.
Police say they believe several other men were also involved in this attack.
"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."
