National recognition for Eamonn McGowan's lifetime of work for Allen Gaels GAA

Drumshanbo's Eamonn McGowan will receive nationwide recognition for his years of dedicated volunteer work with Allen Gaels at next week’s virtual Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards ceremony, proudly supported by EBS.

Eamonn has dedicated more than 65 years to GAA and has been involved in every aspect of Allen Gaels since its inception as a club 52 years ago.

A decorated player, Eamonn won six Senior Hurling club medals before transitioning to management at Allen Gaels. All training sessions, from nursery to senior, take place under his watchful eye and you are guaranteed to meet him at every single game, no matter the age group.

In addition to his coaching and management positions, Eamonn takes charge of all aspects of the upkeep of Allen Gaels' ground, Shane McGettigan Memorial Park, a ground for which he worked and fundraised tirelessly in the early 2000s.

In 2013, Eamonn began his management of the Gaelic4Mothers&Others team, a role which he takes immense pride in and continues in to this day.

The Volunteers in Sport Awards celebrate the contributions of the band of volunteers across the country who give their time to Irish sport and physical activity every year. This equates to approximately 37.3 million hours of volunteering across Ireland’s 13,000 registered sports clubs and associations and, according to Sport Ireland's 2021 'Researching the Value of Sport in Ireland' report, is worth an estimated €1.5bn to the exchequer.

Throughout September and October members of the public, sports clubs and governing bodies were invited to nominate an individual whose contribution to sport and physical activity in Ireland has made a real difference to their community, club or county.

The nominations and award recipients were selected by a judging panel consisting of 12 individuals drawn from sports administration, the volunteer community and media, and included former Director General of the GAA, Paraic Duffy, RTÉ broadcaster, Marie Crowe and CEO of Gaisce, Yvonne McKenna.

