Possible vacant house tax on the horizon

We are in the middle of a “housing crisis” but could the situation be improved or eased with the introduction of a vacant house tax?



Councillors in the Manorhamilton and Ballinamore areas have both highlighted the increase in demand for council houses.

Councillors in both areas said they have seen a dramatic rise in the number of queries for council houses, especially since rents have increased and there is a lack of homes available in the rent market.

Cllr Enda McGloin asked that the council try and speed up any turnarounds on houses and to make them available as soon as possible.

Chairperson of Leitrim County Council Paddy O'Rourke said he would like a “realistic scheme” for the renovation of vacant houses, this was also echoed by Cllr Sean McDermott this week after he showcased the number of vacant homes in the Glenfarne area to Minister of State Peter Burke last week.



Cllr O’Rourke said he hoped that the plan for a “vacant house tax” by the government would not come to fruition.

The government’s housing plan states that a review of the Local Property Tax returns this year will be carried out, “with a view to introducing a new Vacant Property Tax to ensure empty properties are used.”



Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said legislation will be brought in next year, with the tax being applied to vacant homes from the end of 2022, and payment collected in 2023.