05 Dec 2021

Builder had marked mineral oil in vehicle

Jail sentence imposed at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court for theft of copper wire

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse

Reporter:

news reporter

A builder who was detected with marked mineral oil in his vehicle was convicted and fined €2,500 when he appeared at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week.

Michael Moran, Cornashamsogue, Drumshanbo pleaded guilty to the offence which took place on January 23, 2020 at Lisnabrack, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Noel Farrell, State Solicitor, said Mr Moran made admissions and acknowledged there was marked mineral oil in his vehicle when he was stopped. He cooperated fully with the investigation.

The court heard Mr Moran had a previous conviction for a similar offence from Tullamore District Court in January 2017 where he was fined €2,500 which has remained unpaid to date.

Solicitor, John McNulty said he wasn't aware of the previous conviction but Mr Moran assured him he will pay the first fine before Christmas.

He said Mr Moran is a 61 year old builder with adult children. He keeps two fuel tanks in his yard and asked one of his employees to fill it and pump a tyre. He said the employee must have filled it with green diesel.

Judge Sandra Murphy convicted and fined him €2,500 for this offence, allowing three months to pay, and noted the other fine to be paid before Christmas.

