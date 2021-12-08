Vaccination clinic cancelled in Carrick-on-Shannon

The walk in vaccination clinic and booked vaccination clinic have been cancelled
The Carrick on Shannon Vaccination Clinic will be closed today, Wednesday 08 December.
People who have scheduled appointments for the Carrick on Shannon Vaccination Centres are being contacted by text message to advise them that their appointments have been cancelled. These appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
A number of walk-in clinics for people aged 60 to 69 and healthcare workers which were due to take place in Carrick on Shannon today have also been cancelled.
