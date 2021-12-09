Search

09 Dec 2021

€100,000 for the development of Town Centre First Plans for Carrick-on-Shannon

Tackling derelict and vacant properties

Minister Frank Feighan has this morning, Thursday 9th, welcomed the announcement from Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, €2.6 million in funding to deliver the first ever Town Centre First Plans, which will be key to tackling dereliction and revitalising town centres.

Included in this announcement is €100,000 for Leitrim’s County town, Carrick-on-Shannon.

As part of the initiative, each local authority will be provided with €100,000 to support the development of its own unique master plan.

Leitrim County Council will now work closely with local community groups, retailers and the other members of the Chamber in devising and delivering on the objectives of their respective masterplans. 

This initiative is a key part of Our Rural Future – the Government’s ambitious five year strategy designed to reimagine and revitalise Rural Ireland. 

It is also linked to the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ strategy and the forthcoming ‘Town Centre First Policy’, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Announcing the details of the 26 towns, Minister Humphreys said:

“This is about delivering on the objectives of ‘Our Rural Future’ and ensuring our towns have the right plan in place to tackle the issues of dereliction, vacant properties, and above all, to become better places to live, work and run a business.”

Minister Feighan stated that “the Plans will cover the importance of “place-making”, town centre living, the social and economic purpose of the town, and respond to emerging opportunities such as those linked to remote working, climate action and digitalisation. 

“The Plans will also be central to addressing vacancy and dereliction in these locations.

“It is hoped that the Carrick plan will set out specific actions and interventions and help unlock national funding streams such as the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and the Town & Village Renewal Scheme to resource delivery of these interventions,” concluded Minister Feighan.

