Disruptions to water supply in Dowra

Irish Water is working with Cavan County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to impacted customers supplied by Doobally Water Supply Scheme following a power outage at the water treatment plant.

The outage is impacting water supply to homes in Dowra and surrounding areas in Co Cavan. Power is expected to be restored by 9pm this evening.

Dedicated water service crews have mobilised and water is being tankered to Dowra reservoir. This tankering should restore water to the town by 9pm this evening.

Following power restoration this evening it is expected that normal service will be restored to Dowra from Doobally Group Water Scheme by tomorrow morning.

Peter Gallagher, Irish Water, commented: “The works are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes as quickly as possible.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when an outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.