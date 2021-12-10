Walk-in Clinics in Leitrim for Booster Vaccines for People in their 50s starting tomorrow (Saturday)

The first walk-in vaccination clinics for booster doses for people aged 50 to 59 will take place this weekend in the Carrick-on-Shannon and Sligo Racecourse Vaccination Centres.

Carrick-on-Shannon, Walk-in Clinic for Booster Vaccine for those aged 50 to 59

· Saturday, 11 December, 9am to 12pm. For people who had their second dose on or before 14 July.

Sligo Racecourse, Walk-in Clinic for Booster Vaccine for those aged 50 to 59

· Saturday, 11 December, 4.30pm to 8pm. For people who had their second dose on or before 14 July.

· Sunday, 12 December, 4.30pm to 8pm. For people who had their second dose on or before 15 July.

Frank Harburn, Saolta General Manager for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the West and North West said, “The booster programme is moving along quickly. We are now organising walk-in clinics for people aged 50 to 59 who have reached an interval of at least 150 days since their second dose vaccine or have an interval of at least 3 months since receiving the single dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.

“The first of these clinics will take place this weekend. We will be arranging more walk-in clinics between now and the end of the year. My advice for people is to check hse.ie for details on walk-in clinics as new dates are added regularly.

“It is difficult to anticipate how many people will arrive at the same time to a walk-in clinic and people may have to queue. Please bear with us. Staff will be working hard to keep the queue moving and reduce the waiting time.

“In addition to the walk-in clinics, people who are eligible for a booster dose may get their vaccine from participating pharmacies. The details of participating pharmacies are also available on hse.ie.”

Anyone who has had COVID-19 since their previous vaccination should wait to get their booster dose at least 6 months after the positive test result.

People coming to a walk-in clinic for their booster vaccine should bring their PPS number and a photo ID. If the photo ID doesn't include date of birth, please bring proof of DOB (e.g. birth cert).

Further information on getting a booster vaccine including who is eligible and dates of the walk-in clinics are available from hse.ie