Drumshanbo outdoor pool needs an upgrade

Drumshanbo Outdoor pool
Leitrim's only outdoor pool in Drumshanbo needs refurbishment to be ready for Summer 2022.
Cllr Enda McGloin said asked that the pool be inspected and upgraded, as it is 10 years since the last refurbishment.
He said some bricks are needed for the walls along with painting and a deep clean.
The pool is managed by Leitrim County Council and Aura Leisure Centre.
The council said they will consider this and come back with an answer next month.
