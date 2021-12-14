Search

14 Dec 2021

Fuel prices is spiralling cost of living in Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Hauliers may have caused traffic disruption in Dublin this week but the rising cost of fuel in tanks is hitting the pockets of people in rural, Ireland - such as Leitrim just as much.
Sinn Féin Cllr Brendan Barry was supported by councillors in the Ballinamore Municipal District this week to write to Government leaders to reduce the cost of taxation on fuel.

Cllr Barry said the rising fuel prices are “spiraling cost of living in Ireland.”
He informed members that in January this year the average price for diesel was 1.20.9 per litre this increased to over 1.63.3 per litre in November.
He said more “than half of that is tax, I don't know how it is justified.”


While the cost of a full tank of fuel affects everyone who drives and even pushes up the cost of food, he feels farmers are feeling the hit more as their income is not increasing in line with rising costs.
Cllr Paddy O'Rourke echoed these same concerns. He said last weekend he filled up his truck and it cost him €800 - “farmers don't have the capacity to recover that.”
He said he also heard that school bus companies say they can no longer provide the current transport service at the price previously agreed.
He noted it was regrettable that the trucks in Dublin were causing jams and annoyance but that they feel they have no other option.


Cllr Caillian Ellis said his small tractor now costs €100 to fill with diesel - last year it would have cost €50 to do the same.
Cllr Gerry Dolan also agreed with the suggestion to write to Government leaders.
Protesting hauliers in Dublin are looking for a 16 cent reduction in the price of a litre of diesel.
The government say that they are dedicated to their climate change goals and will not reduce carbon taxes, and cannot cut the VAT rate on fuel to zero because of European Union rules.

