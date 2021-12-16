Search

16 Dec 2021

Christmas events in Longford this weekend

Christmas events in Longford this weekend

Longford County Choir

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Longford Live & Local line-up features another array of wonderful talent this week including at the St John's Church in Longford which hosts “Nine Lessons & Carols”, on Sunday, 19 December at 7pm.

The members of Longford County Choir have also been hard at work preparing for their Christmas Concert which returns this year with a selection of old and new Christmas favourites. The concert will feature gifted local sopranos Emer Barry and Maria Matthews and takes place in the beautiful St Mel’s Cathedral on Sunday, 19 December at 7.30pm. Tickets are free, but patrons must register on Eventbrite in advance to attend. The event at St Mel’s Cathedral will be fully compliant with the latest public health guidelines.


Longford’s Christmas Panto “Snow White”, the fairest panto in all the land featuring the fantastic X-Factor finalist Mary Byrne as part of a superbly talented cast, gets underway on Monday, 20 December at 6.30pm in St Mel’s College. Extra shows have been added in order to comply withpublic health guidelines and the reduced capacity requirements and adults attending will have to provide proof of COVID-19 Certificates on entry.
For full details of the week ahead, check out the dedicated Longford Live & Local page on Facebook.

