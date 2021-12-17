Leitrim enjoys high quality drinking water

99.5% of samples taken in 2020 across Ireland’s 740 public drinking water supplies are compliant for microbiological and chemical standards and producing water that is safe to drink according to the latest Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Drinking Water Report.

Since 2014, Irish Water has been working in partnership with Leitrim County Council to address water quality issues such as cryptosporidium and THM risk across the county. All water supplies which were previously at risk have been upgraded to improve water quality to homes and businesses, ensuring that everyone in Leitrim has safe and clean drinking water.

Irish Water have provided new drinking water infrastructure in towns and villages across the county, improving water quality and benefitting local communities. By providing this new infrastructure we have improved drinking water for over 16,000 people and facilitated the removal of 2 water supplies from the EPA’s Remedial Action List.



Irish Water is also making real progress in reducing the number of long-term Boil Water Notices in place around the country. Since the establishment of Irish Water, 263 Boil Water Notices have been lifted, benefiting approx. 1.8 million people. Where risks to water quality are identified through rigorous sampling and testing Boil Water Notices are issued in order to safeguard public health. In all instances immediate action is undertaken to address the underlying causes of the issue to enable the lifting of the notice as soon as it safe to do so. In some cases this may take time as capital investment may be required to address a treatment deficiency. Irish Water has addressed all long-term boil water notices that were in place before it was established, and the average duration of all subsequent notices is decreasing.