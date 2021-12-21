Christmas and New Year Opening Hours at Caredoc

Caredoc GP Out of Hours Service: Sligo, North Leitrim and West Cavan area – contact number 0818 365 399
The Caredoc service is a partnership between the GP members of Caredoc and the HSE. It provides an urgent GP family Doctor service to patients of GP members in Sligo, north Leitrim and west Cavan. The service is designed to provide urgent GP care to patients and is not a substitute for the Emergency Ambulance Service, who are the appropriate service to deal with medical emergencies where they arise.
Christmas & New Year Opening Hours at Caredoc
(Christmas Eve) Friday 24th 1pm until Wednesday 29th December at 9am.
Friday 31st December 1pm until 9am on Tuesday 4th January.
Caredoc would like to remind patients and service users to have their usual prescriptions and medicines arranged as normal with their own GP and pharmacy before the holiday period commences.
