Search

26 Dec 2021

Rose of Tralee to allow trans women and married women to take part in festival

Erin Moran - Leitrim Rose 2017

Past Leitrim Rose Erin Moran from Ballinamore.

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Rose of Tralee is to expand its qualifying criteria for contestants in a bid to make the festival more inclusive.

For the first time in its 62-year history, married women will be allowed to compete, and the age limit has been fractionally extended from 28 to 29. Under the rules a contestant cannot turn 30 before September 1, 2022.

Organisers have also clarified that anyone who identifies as female is welcome to participate.

Watch: Preview of part two of Leitrim dance documentary

Speaking this week, Mr O’Gara said organisers now felt it was time to clarify that trans women are encouraged to take part, and that the festival welcomes diversity.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, the organisers contacted different Rose Centres around the world and asked for feedback on how the festival could move with the times and become more inclusive.

It is hoped that the festival, which has been on hiatus for two years as a result of the pandemic, will go ahead next summer. 

The Rose selections have been pushed back to April and May as a result of continued Covid-19 restrictions.

Connacht GAA announce earlier starting time for Leitrim and Sligo FBD League game

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media