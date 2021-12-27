Covid-19 testing centres operating as normal from today, December 27

Today, Monday, December 27th Carrick-on-Shannon, Sligo, Cavan, Monaghan and Letterkenny Covid-19 testing centres will operate as normal.
For appointments log onto to www.hse.ie. Due to the high levels of testing, walk-in testing will not be facilitated.
HSE CHO1 A/Head of Service, Primary Care Amanda Doyle said “The community testing service was established initially to support the delivery of 15,000 tests per day – the service has a number of additional measures which we have implemented to increase that daily testing figure for peak periods to over 30,000 tests per day.”
Again, please note that all CTCs are an appointment only service and you can book online here:
https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/covid19/testing/get-tested/
