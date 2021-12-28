NoWDOC GP Out of Hours Services continues to be extremely busy

File photo
The HSE wish to advise that NoWDOC GP Out of Hours Service are currently very busy and experiencing a high volume of calls at present which is expected to further increase over the Christmas period.
Urgent care calls are prioritised and dealt with first. We ask for your patience and to expect longer than usual wait times.
The NoWDOC Service, which is a partnership between the GP members of Caredoc and the HSE, provides an urgent GP family Doctor service to patients of GP members in Co Donegal and south Leitrim.
The service is designed to provide urgent GP care to patients and is not a substitute for the Emergency Ambulance Service who are the appropriate service to deal with medical emergencies where they arise.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.