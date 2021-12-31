Garda checkpoints continuing tonight in Leitrim

Sligo/Leitrim gardai are warned the public that checkpoints are continuing across Sligo and Leitrim tonight and throughout the rest of the festive period.
Please don't take the risk, never drive when under the influence of drink or drugs
