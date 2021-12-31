BREAKING: Man to appear before court this evening following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition in Longford

File photo
Gardaí have charged a man, aged in his 40s, who was arrested yesterday Thursday, 30th December 2021 in Granard, Co. Longford following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition.
The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court this evening, Friday 31st December 2021 at 8pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.