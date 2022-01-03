New phone number for NoWDOC

NoWDOC has changed its number to 0818 400 911
The HSE wish to advise that NoWDOC GP Out of Hours Service are currently extremely busy and experiencing a high volume of calls at present. Urgent care calls are prioritised and dealt with as a priority. They ask for your patience and to expect longer than usual wait times.
Change of Number
From the 1st January 2022, the NoWDOC Service has changed its number to 0818 400 911.
This is a due to changes being introduced by the COMREG (Commission for Communications Regulation) wherein 1850 numbers are being withdrawn.
The NoWDOC Service, which is a partnership between the GP members of Caredoc and the HSE, provides an urgent GP family Doctor service to patients of GP members in Co Donegal and south Leitrim.
The Service is designed to provide urgent GP care to patients and is not a substitute for the Emergency Ambulance Service who are the appropriate service to deal with medical emergencies where they arise.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.