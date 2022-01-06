Two local people win Dromahair's Luxuy Holiday competition

After months of selling and promoting Dromahair's Win A Luxury Holiday fundraising competition - the exciting draw was held this week.
The two main prizes each consist of a Trailfinders voucher worth €16,000 with €4,000 spending money. The prizes are transferable, are unlimited in terms of the number of holidays until the voucher(s) have expired, unlimited in terms of countries from which to use the voucher(s), unlimited in terms of locations to visit and there is no expiry date for use of the voucher(s).
The winners were announced as Nicola McGoldrick, from Dromahair and Tracey McPartlin, from Drumkeerin. Well done to both lucky ladies!
Watch the live draw here:
The fundaiser was held for Dromahair Arts & Recreation Centre Association (DARC) has developed community and sports facilities in The Park, Dromahair, Co Leitrim over the past 10 years. DARC work’s closely with several local teams, groups and schools to ensure the Park develops for the whole community. These include St. Patricks GAA Club, Naomh Padraig LGFA, Dromahair FC, G4MO Droim Dhá Thiar as well as Drumlease N.S., Killenummery N.S., Ardvarney N.S. and Leckaun N.S.
