Irish Red Cross volunteers to assist Donegal and Cavan ambulance services as Covid surge continues

As the Covid-19 case numbers reach unprecedented levels, the Irish Red Cross has been called up to provide support to the National Ambulance Service in Donegal, Cavan and other counties.

A spokesperson said: "In response to challenges caused by the ongoing Covid-19 surge, the HSE’s National Ambulance Service have asked the Irish Red Cross for their assistance in patient transportation and transfers to ensure continuity of service in the acute hospital sector.

"Our voluntary staff are well-trained, highly qualified and ready to go."

The Irish Red Cross is now providing ambulance assistance in Donegal, Dublin, Cork, Kildare, Tipperary, Cavan and Limerick. The voluntary organisation is also coordinating with the Order of Malta and St John Ambulance to ensure as wide a coverage as possible.

It is expected that this service could be extended to other counties in the week ahead.

The spokesperson said: "The Irish Red Cross are delighted to be in this position of being able to assist the HSE’s National Ambulance Service and by extension to also be able to assist the government in this challenging period."