Search

10 Jan 2022

Irish Red Cross volunteers to assist Donegal and Cavan ambulance services as Covid surge continues

The volunteers will assist with transportation and transfer of patients

Irish Red Cross

PHOTO: Irish Red Cross /Facebook

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

As the Covid-19 case numbers reach unprecedented levels, the Irish Red Cross has been called up to provide support to the National Ambulance Service in Donegal, Cavan and other counties.

A spokesperson said: "In response to challenges caused by the ongoing Covid-19 surge, the HSE’s National Ambulance Service have asked the Irish Red Cross for their assistance in patient transportation and transfers to ensure continuity of service in the acute hospital sector.

"Our voluntary staff are well-trained, highly qualified and ready to go."

The Irish Red Cross is now providing ambulance assistance in Donegal, Dublin, Cork, Kildare, Tipperary, Cavan and Limerick. The voluntary organisation is also coordinating with the Order of Malta and St John Ambulance to ensure as wide a coverage as possible.

It is expected that this service could be extended to other counties in the week ahead.

The spokesperson said: "The Irish Red Cross are delighted to be in this position of being able to assist the HSE’s National Ambulance Service and by extension to also be able to assist the government in this challenging period."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media