Deaths in the Leitrim area - Saturday, January 15

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Egan - Foxfield, Fenagh, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of John Egan, Corrabeagh, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co Leitrim, on Thursday, 13th January, peacefully, surrounded by his family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Rose Ella and Patrick, his sister Marian and his brother Charles. John will be sadly missed by his brother Pat, his sisters-in-law Phil and Kay, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St. Ballinamore (N41 TD62) this Saturday evening, January 15th, from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Sunday morning from Smiths to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Foxfield for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Lough Erril Nursing Home c/o Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore. The Egan homes will be private, please.

Patsy Cullen - Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patsy Cullen (née Flynn), Drumkeelanmore, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, on Thursday, 13th January, peacefully, in Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents, Frank and Mary Ellen, her husband Jimmy, her sister, Sr. Philomena S.A., her brothers, Charlie, Frank and Kieran. She will be sadly missed by her sons Paul, James and Sean, her sisters, Betty Travers, Sr. Consoline S.A., Sr. Frances S.A. and Consoline Guckian. Her brother-in-law, Peter Guckian, her beloved and cherished grandchildren, her nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

Patsy will be reposing at her home (walk through only) on Sunday, 16th January. from 3pm to 7pm. Removal leaving Drumkeelanmore on Monday morning, 17th January, to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo, for funeral Mass at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

Pauline Regan - Blackrock, Co Dublin / Knockvicar, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Pauline Regan, Blackrock, Co Dublin and Oxhill, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co Roscommon, on Friday, 14th January, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Tara Care Centre, Bray. Predeceased by her sisters Phyllis and Maisie (Tansey). She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews Geraldine, Pauline, Joseph, John, Frances and Claire, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday 18th of January at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Booterstown followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. For those of you who would have liked to attend the Mass but are unable to, you may view it on this link https://www.booterstownparish.ie/webcam/ Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to a charity of your choice.



May they all Rest in Peace