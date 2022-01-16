Search

17 Jan 2022

Two Match 5 + Bonus tickets worth €36,687 each sold in Co Leitrim

Lucky Carrickmacross brothers pick up €148,179 in Lotto win

Two match 5 + bonus tickets were sold in Leitrim

Reporter:

news reporter

16 Jan 2022

While a Mayo player officially took the title of biggest winner of the night in Saturday’s Lotto draw, 149 other players from all over Ireland shared an astonishing prize fund of almost €5.5 million at the Match 5+Bonus prize tier, including two sold in Co Leitrim. 

The winning tickets, claiming a prize of €36,687 each, were sold in Murphy's Foodstore, St Brigid's Street, Ballinamore, and Kieran's Gala Market, Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The National Lottery has urged players to check their tickets carefully and for the 149 winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. The lucky winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

Well done to both ticket holders!

