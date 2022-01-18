An Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD has announced that the company Advantio is set to create 40 jobs in Sligo with establishment of Cybersecurity HQ in Sligo over the next 3 years.

Advantio, is a Cybersecurity provider specialising in Professional Services, Managed Security Solutions and SaaS security and compliance solutions. Established in 2009, Advantio is one of Europe’s leading privately owned Cybersecurity firms and is the Cybersecurity Partner of choice to the leading top fintech companies and payment service providers across Europe. It will be recruiting for full-time roles across a range of functions including Product Management, Security Consulting, Project Management, Customer Success and HR teams.

“I was delighted to learn of the 40 new jobs for Sligo from my colleague, Tánaiste and party leader Leo Varadkar TD.

“This is another vote of confidence in Sligo as a regional growth centre and an attractive city to locate” declared Minister Frank Feighan.

“It is worth noting that this is an IDA supported company which has the confidence to locate here based on getting the right qualified employees based here in the North West Region.

“I believe that we have a great quality of life with good schools including sport and leisure infrastructure which I am sure is one of the main reasons that Advantio choose Sligo to establish their HQ in Ireland” concluded Minister Feighan.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD, said: I’m really pleased that Advantio has chosen to establish its new Cybersecurity HQ in Ireland, creating 40 new jobs in Sligo Town over the coming years. I was happy to have the opportunity to discuss this new expansion with the team at Advantio this week. Cybersecurity has only become more important in recent times and the fact that a leading firm in the field has chosen Ireland for its European headquarters is a real vote of confidence in us and our rich talent pool. I wish the team the very best of luck with this exciting new chapter.”

“Advantio’s mission is to increase our clients' Cybersecurity maturity, on time and on budget so that they can focus on their core business” said Marco Borza, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Advantio. “Our new Sligo operation and Security Operations Centre (SOC) allows us to enhance our Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities, build further capacity for our aGuard Payment Cloud operation where we operate and keep our clients’ fintech applications secure and compliant and ensure that we’re able to continue to service our growing customer base across Europe

"Cybersecurity threats are growing at a rapid pace and our Sligo team will be at the heart of our strategy to help businesses succeed in such a challenging environment. Ciaran McGloin, a Sligo native and Managing Director of our advisors, Novacies Capital, was key in helping us spot this opportunity and spinning key operations into Sligo. Ciaran is also a non-executive director of Advantio. We want to give new graduates in the north-west an opportunity to pursue a career in Cybersecurity whilst staying close to their roots, and to attract talented and experienced people back to the region.”

The establishment of Advantio’s Cybersecurity HQ is a key step in furthering its international growth strategy. With over 500 enterprise clients and over 30,000 end users on its Zero Risk SaaS Security Solution across Europe, Ireland, and the UK, Advantio’s clients can continue to increase their cyber resilience as they grow their businesses thanks to the decennial experience of their trusted cybersecurity partner in assessing and enhancing businesses cybersecurity while monitoring and responding to cyber-attacks.

“We intend to position Advantio as a leading Employer of Choice for the Northwest Region” said Cian Collins, Advantio Ireland Country Manager. “We’re hiring across a range of disciplines while also building links with local educational institutes to establish a next level graduate programme called the Advantio Academy. We’ve also helped established the Cyber Ireland Northwest Chapter and we’re really excited for the next phase of our growth.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Advantio’s decision to establish its European Cybersecurity HQ in Sligo demonstrates the company’s confidence in the availability of a highly skilled and talented workforce across the North West Region. IDA Ireland continues to be committed to winning high-value jobs and investments for regional locations. I wish Advantio every success with this investment.”

To explore all opportunities available, visit https://www.advantio.com/careers