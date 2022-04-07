Search

07 Apr 2022

Judge rules material from Troubles documentaries be handed to PSNI for terror probe

Judge rules material from Troubles documentaries be handed to PSNI for terror probe

Judge rules material from Troubles documentaries be handed to PSNI for terror probe

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Apr 2022 10:00 PM

The BBC is to hand over broadcasted and unbroadcasted material from a documentary series about Northern Ireland’s Troubles to the police as part of investigations into terrorist activity, a judge has said. 

An order was made at Belfast Crown Court following agreement between the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and BBC on material in the Spotlight On The Troubles: A Secret History series, which was first broadcast in 2019.

The material includes interviews with Patrick Ryan, a Catholic priest, who told the programme he had maintained a network of Europe-wide contacts used to generate arms and money for the IRA. 

It also features interviews with convicted killer Laurence Maguire about his involvement with the Mid Ulster UVF.

A PSNI lawyer told the court there are “reasonable grounds” to believe the material is likely to be of use to terrorist investigations.

Judge Neil Rafferty praised counsel for both the BBC and the PSNI for reaching accommodation on what material should be handed over in what he said has been a long-running case.

He said: “I remind myself of my obligations under the Terrorism Act. The following conditions must be satisfied…

“That the order is sought for the purposes of a terrorist investigation.

“Having read and considered the papers and evidence, I am satisfied that it is for the purpose of a terrorist investigation.

“That there are reasonable grounds for believing the material is likely to be of substantial value to a terrorist investigation.

“I am satisfied there is reasonable belief that it would be of substantial value in the investigation.

“Lastly is the public interest test. It is a balancing act to be carried out in difficult circumstances often. There is a need to protect the public from terrorist activity.

“The Article 10 rights of free and investigative journalism are significantly to be respected. 

“In a world of fake news, false allegations and the restrictions on certain media outlets worldwide, we welcome living in a free state protected by those who can point out things that sometimes are not convenient to be pointed out.

“In respect to material that is identified to me, I am satisfied that, given the nature of the material and the spirit in which the order has been drawn up, I am satisfied the public interest is in favour of granting an order in the following terms.”

The judge continued: “Within 21 days the BBC shall produce the following material to the PSNI, insofar as they are held by the BBC arising out of episodes three, six and eight of the BBC’s Spotlight On The Troubles: A Secret History, first broadcast in 2019.

“All broadcast and unbroadcast recordings of interviews of Patrick Ryan, insofar as those interviews relate to his involvement of suspect acts of IRA terrorism.

“All broadcast and unbroadcast recordings of interviews of Laurence Maguire insofar as those interviews relate to his involvement in suspected acts of terrorism in connection with Mid Ulster UVF.

“Any right of reply letters sent to Alan Oliver in advance of the sixth programme of the series.

“These materials are only to be used for the purposes of a terrorist investigation and any subsequent prosecution and are to be retained by the PSNI.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.The g

Stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village

Newsletter LeitrimObserver

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.
The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hallway with feature staircase.
Off the hallway is a bright sitting room with fireplace. The hallway leads into the open plan fitted kitchen / dining room with island. A snug area with feature fireplace and stove is located just off the kitchen.



Also accessed off the kitchen area is a playroom / office area, utility room with shower room and access to integral garage.
The second floor comprises of the master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and luxury ensuite with shower and jet bath.
A further three spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the main bathroom.
The third floor comprises of a large bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.




Patrick Convey of the selling Agents iamsold commented “It is an exceptional example of an architecturally designed and energy efficient B2 rated home which is finished to a high standard turn key finish throughout.
“We have no doubt that this will be one of the finest properties to come to the market in Co. Leitrim and indeed the North West this year.
“This bright and spacious property has all the extras and is the work from home dream. The location is c. 20 minutes to Carrick-on -Shannon and 25 minutes to Sligo.”



The property has triple glazed windows fitted and is heated by oil fired central hearing with a heat recovery ventilation system.
Externally the property benefits from a large modern workshop unit with concrete yard.
The stone gate piers and entrance walls at the main road ensures a grand entrance to this fine property.
For more details please contact www.iamsold.ie on 01 244 0000.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media