Donegal water attraction will not reopen in time for Easter

Children are off from school for two weeks for Easter and many families had planned a trip to Bundoran's Waterworld for a day of entertainment, but the popular Donegal attraction will not be open in time.

Waterworld announced in mid January that they were set to open at Easter. They were expected to have completed repair works that had occurred over the winter during Storm Barra to an external slide that links back into the main building, but this has been unavoidably delayed. The lack of suitably qualified staff was also cited as a reason.

The very popular attraction has been forced to close over the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and was set to bring a smile back to many children, as it is will to their parents, guardians and families.

But in a statement on their website, the management stated: "It is with regret that Waterworld Bundoran & Bundoran Seaweed Baths must delay the planned opening of the facility at Easter.

"Due to recent storm damage of the Whizzer tower, shortage of materials and availability of suitable qualified staff, Waterworld & Bundoran Seaweed Baths will not be in a position to open on April 9th as previously advertised.

"The team regrets the disappointment that this will cause to our loyal guests who we know were looking forward to returning to Waterworld & Bundoran Seaweed Baths however the safety and comfort of our guests is the highest of our priorities and we will not compromise on this.

Please keep an eye to our websites (www.waterworldbundoran.com & www.bundoranseaweedbaths.com) and Facebook pages (www.facebook.com/waterworldbundoran & www.facebook.com/bundoranseaweedbaths ) for the latest updates on reopening.

We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause."