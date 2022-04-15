Get your shoes on: Leitrim Dance Festival April 18-22

Leitrim Dance Festival presents a concert of traditional singing and fiddle on April 20.

The Leitrim Dance Festival begins on April 18. As part of this year’s programme, they will present a concert by traditional musicians in residence, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin and Ultan O’Brien, who will take us on a compelling exploration of the relationship between the human voice and the Fiddle in The Dock on Wednesday, April 20.



Dublin-based with Clare and Connemara connections, Eoghan and Ultan have been playing together for many years in bands including Skippers Alley. The duo have delved deep into the dialogue between voice and fiddle releasing an album ‘Solas an Lae’ (The Light of the Day) that blends raw, rugged earth with the ethereal otherworld.

Their involvement with Manx singer Ruth Keggin and with the international Gaelic project ‘Aon Teanga (One Tongue)’ was recorded at Watercolour Music in Lochaber.

“It’s hard to imagine recording anywhere else,” says Eoghan. The first single from the album is ‘Mo Mhúirnín’ a starkly beautiful

rendition of 19th-century poet Padraic Colm’s poem also known as ‘The Beggar’s Child’.

These two exceptionally talented young musicians will serve up a wonderful night of song and music and given the week that’s in it there might even be a few dancers on stage as well! It will be a special treat for all lovers of traditional music so join us if you can at 8pm.

Tickets are on sale via The Dock website at www.thedock.ie or on 0719650828.



Dance Festival Progamme

The dance festival runs from April 18 -22 in the Dock. Masterclasses in dance will be held daily from 11am - 4.30pm with nightly music sessions in Cryan's Teach Cheoil.

On Thursday, April 21 at 8pm The Dock Arts Centre will host a Dance Dialects night.

This year’s concert features The Dance Master Series consisting of eight commissioned musicians and dancers who will present their newly composed music and dance pieces in their role as the modern day dance masters of Irish dance.

The commissioned artists are Caitlín Nic Gabhann, Laoise Kelly, Jonathan Kelliher, Siobhán O Donnell, Stepanie Keane, Aindrias De Staic, Jackie O Riley & Joey Abart as well as Ultan O Brien and Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin.