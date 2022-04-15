Search

15 Apr 2022

Get your shoes on: Leitrim Dance Festival April 18-22

Leitrim Dance Festival announces return dates for April

Leitrim Dance Festival 2022

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

15 Apr 2022 5:00 PM

Leitrim Dance Festival presents a concert of traditional singing and fiddle on April 20.

The Leitrim Dance Festival begins on April 18. As part of this year’s programme, they will present a concert by traditional musicians in residence, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin and Ultan O’Brien, who will take us on a compelling exploration of the relationship between the human voice and the Fiddle in The Dock on Wednesday, April 20.


Dublin-based with Clare and Connemara connections, Eoghan and Ultan have been playing together for many years in bands including Skippers Alley. The duo have delved deep into the dialogue between voice and fiddle releasing an album ‘Solas an Lae’ (The Light of the Day) that blends raw, rugged earth with the ethereal otherworld.
Their involvement with Manx singer Ruth Keggin and with the international Gaelic project ‘Aon Teanga (One Tongue)’  was recorded at Watercolour Music in Lochaber.
On the international Gaelic project ‘Aon Teanga (One Tongue)’ took them to Highland Scotland, where they first recorded at Watercolour Music in Lochaber.

“It’s hard to imagine recording anywhere else,” says Eoghan. The first single from the album is ‘Mo Mhúirnín’ a starkly beautiful
rendition of 19th-century poet Padraic Colm’s poem also known as ‘The Beggar’s Child’.
These two exceptionally talented young musicians will serve up a wonderful night of song and music and given the week that’s in it there might even be a few dancers on stage as well! It will be a special treat for all lovers of traditional music so join us if you can at 8pm.
Tickets are on sale via The Dock website at www.thedock.ie  or on 0719650828.


Dance Festival Progamme
The dance festival runs from April 18 -22 in the Dock. Masterclasses in dance will be held daily from 11am - 4.30pm with nightly music sessions in Cryan's Teach Cheoil.
On Thursday, April 21 at 8pm The Dock Arts Centre will host a Dance Dialects night.
This year’s concert features The Dance Master Series consisting of eight commissioned musicians and dancers who will present their newly composed music and dance pieces in their role as the modern day dance masters of Irish dance.
The commissioned artists are Caitlín Nic Gabhann, Laoise Kelly, Jonathan Kelliher, Siobhán O Donnell, Stepanie Keane, Aindrias De Staic, Jackie O Riley & Joey Abart as well as Ultan O Brien and Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin.

Help raise funds for Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre

All money raised will go towards the provision of a new office building and for the care of all the dogs at the Centre.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.The g

Stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village

Newsletter LeitrimObserver

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.
The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hallway with feature staircase.
Off the hallway is a bright sitting room with fireplace. The hallway leads into the open plan fitted kitchen / dining room with island. A snug area with feature fireplace and stove is located just off the kitchen.



Also accessed off the kitchen area is a playroom / office area, utility room with shower room and access to integral garage.
The second floor comprises of the master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and luxury ensuite with shower and jet bath.
A further three spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the main bathroom.
The third floor comprises of a large bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.




Patrick Convey of the selling Agents iamsold commented “It is an exceptional example of an architecturally designed and energy efficient B2 rated home which is finished to a high standard turn key finish throughout.
“We have no doubt that this will be one of the finest properties to come to the market in Co. Leitrim and indeed the North West this year.
“This bright and spacious property has all the extras and is the work from home dream. The location is c. 20 minutes to Carrick-on -Shannon and 25 minutes to Sligo.”



The property has triple glazed windows fitted and is heated by oil fired central hearing with a heat recovery ventilation system.
Externally the property benefits from a large modern workshop unit with concrete yard.
The stone gate piers and entrance walls at the main road ensures a grand entrance to this fine property.
For more details please contact www.iamsold.ie on 01 244 0000.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media