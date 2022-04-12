Help raise funds for Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre

Help raise funds for Leitrim Animal Welfare to help in their care of dogs like this sweet little girl! Picture: Leitrim Animal Welfare Instagram
Be in with a chance to win and help support the very worthy Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre.
Two local businesses have donated prizes to help raise money for the shelter:
To enter just make a minimum €5 donation and you will be entered in the draws. All money raised will go towards the provision of a new office building and for the care of all the dogs at the Centre.
Leitrim Animal Welfare are also posting a link for their competition on Instagram as well. If you are unable to donate to either and wish to donate in another way please let them know.
