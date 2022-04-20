Boyle Arts Festival 2022 line up revealed

Boyle Arts Festival will return on July 14 and continue until July 23 this year.

Taking place once again over ten days, this year’s exciting line-up is almost complete!

The Festival programme already includes almost forty events, including an impressive mix of live music, visual arts, drama, comedy, interviews, workshops, storytelling, children’s events, readings, guided tours, multicultural events and much more!

Watch out for in the live music genre include Soda Blonde, Something Happens, The Lost Brothers, Lisa Lambe, The Swing Cats and John Carty.

Something Happens are on this year's bill at Boyle Arts Festival

The classical music programme will feature some of the finest contemporary artists in the country, including classical violinist Lynda O’Connor, who along with the ten piece Wolfgang Ensemble will present a spellbinding performance of Antonio Vivaldi’s ‘Four Seasons’ in the Church of Ireland.

Soprano, Sharon Carty will be joined by pianist Jonathan Ware for a magical performance in the same venue and the Celtic Tenors will be in town for a very special concert in St. Joseph’s Church.

Lisa Lambe

Lunchtime concerts in King House are back too, featuring students of TU Dublin. Organisers are also delighted to host the second annual King House Piano Commission and this year’s winner, composer Ronan Guilfoyle, will premiere his new work on July 18.

Spoken word events with Carole Coleman, Brian Leyden, Gerry Boland, John Mulligan, Una Mannion, Oliver Fallon, and The Naggin of Knowledge as well as outrageous comedy from Sharon Mannion and Ian Coppinger, along with atmospheric drama from Beezneez Theatre Company with ‘Unforgiven’ are on the list.

Tickets for a selection of events will be available on www.boylearts.com along with further information.