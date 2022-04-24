Deaths in the Leitrim area - Sunday, April 24

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim area:

Sean Wynne - Dunshaughlin, Co Meath / Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred, suddenly, of Sean Wynne of Raynestown, Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath and late of Tawalaugh Beag, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Wednesday, April 20. Beloved husband of Patricia and father of Amanda, Jonathan, Carol, Barry, Samantha and Clodagh. Sean will be sadly missed by his family, brothers Paudge (Birmingham) and Joseph (Lough Rynn, Mohill), daughters-in-law Anastacia and Julie, sons-in-law Simon and Dáire, Clodagh's partner Kevin, his eight grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home (Raynestown A85 YT67) from 2pm until 5pm on Sunday (house private at all other times). Funeral Mass on Monday at 10.30am in the Church of the Assumption, Batterstown followed by cremation in Glasnevin crematorium. Those unable to attend are invited to follow Sean's funeral Mass and cremation on the livestream page of our website https://mcentaggarts.ie/live-stream/

Maureen Dunne - Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Maureen Dunne, Mount St. Joseph, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday, 21st April, peacefully, in her 92nd year at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Margaret, brothers Tommy and John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sisters Eileen Gavigan (Westmeath), Kathleen Donnelly (Dublin) and Frances Healy (Dublin), sisters-in-law Monica and Eileen, brother- in-law Barry, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 2 o'clock until 4 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery.

John Guckian - Drumboylan, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of John Guckian, Drumboylan, Co. Roscommon. Friday 22nd April, peacefully, in St Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Gilboy), brothers Eugene, Fr. Michael and Thomas (Junie), sisters Maisie and Sr. Freda. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his devoted family, sons Gerry and Michael, daughters Mary and Berni, daughters-in-law Karen and Adelene, sons-in-law Rainer and Bernard, grandchildren Ronan, Brianna, Dion, Kyle, Alanna, Hannah and Ruth, sister Aggie, brothers-in-law Mike and Tommy (Bridie), sisters-in-law Catherine and Bernadette (Dan), nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and most caring home help ladies Ruth and Sally.

Reposing at the home of his son Gerry and daughter-in-law Karen, (Drumboylan) on Monday from 3 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 12 o’clock in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumboylan with funeral afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

Martin Gaffney - Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Martin Gaffney, Cashel, Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon, on Saturday, April 23rd, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Martin was pre-deceased by his beloved wife Anna, parents Peter and Bridget, sister Mary-Rose. Martin will be sadly missed by his daughters Evelyn and Maureen, sons Seán and Martin, daughter-in-law Marie, granddaughter Dearbhla, sisters Phil (Ballyfarnon), Breege (U.K.) and sister Kathleen (Blacklion), brother Paddy (Leixlip), sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law Gerry, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Sunday evening from 5 p.m. with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyfarnon, arriving 8 p.m. Celebration of Mass of Christian on Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. House private please.

May the all Rest In Peace