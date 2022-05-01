Search

01 May 2022

Woman seriously injured in Granard crash

Woman seriously injured in Granard crash

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

01 May 2022 10:32 AM

Gardaí in Granard are appealing to the public for information in relation to a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the Ballyjamesduff Road, Granard, Co. Longford on Saturday morning, April 30.  

The collision involved two vehicles at Rathcronan, Granard at approximately 10.30am on Saturday. The driver of the car, a female aged in her early 40s, was removed by air ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

Other passengers were taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The male driver (late 20s) of the lorry was uninjured. The road was closed Saturday morning while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene but has now re-opened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person who may have observed the collision is asked to contact investigating Gardaí. Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the Granard area this morning between 10.15am and 10.45am, and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Granard Garda Station on (043) ‪6687660‬, the Garda Confidential Line on ‪1800 666 111‬, or any Garda station.

