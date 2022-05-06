Search

06 May 2022

Man arrested and €21,750 drugs seized in Leitrim operation

The drugs seized in the Dromod area of Co Leitrim yesterday (Thursday)

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

06 May 2022 10:11 AM

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting persons suspected of involvement with an organised crime group operating in the Roscommon and Longford area, a search operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit and Revenue Customs Service.

The operation was carried out in the Dromod area of Co Leitrim on Thursday, 5th May. Over 1 kilograms of cannabis herb and 50 grams of ephedrine was seized. The combined valued of the drugs seized is estimated to be worth €21,750.

Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 30s at the scene. He is currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing.

