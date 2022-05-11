Search

11 May 2022

Good news for local community centres in Leitrim

Gardai say people should not keep cash at home

New round of funding available

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

11 May 2022 6:00 PM

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Community groups and organisations in Leitrim are invited to apply for a new round of funding for the upgrade and refurbishment of community centres, according to local TD Frank Feighan.
Minister Feighan said: “Fine Gael wants to build stronger and safer communities by making our towns, villages and parishes across Leitrim better places to live, work, run a business and raise a family.
“My colleague, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD,  has announced that registration  is now open for a new €15 million capital fund for the upgrade and refurbishment of Community Centres.
“The Community Centre Investment Fund will provide grants of between €10,000 up to a maximum of €300,000.


“Funding is available for capital works such as improvements to communal facilities such as kitchen and toilet facilities, energy retrofitting, new windows / doors / heating systems, works to address safety concerns and works to improve disability access.
“All interested applicants in Leitrim must register online at gov.ie/CommunityCentres
Fund. Registration for the fund must be completed prior to submitting a formal application.
“The formal application process will open on Tuesday, June 7 and closes on Thursday, July 14.
“Minister Humphreys has also announced that her Department will host online information sessions on Wednesday, May 18 from 2:30 – 4pm and Wednesday, 1st June 2:30 – 4pm. 


“I would strongly encourage local groups and organisations in Leitrim to attend these information sessions and learn about the application process and criteria before submitting their formal application. Applicants can also register to attend an information session at gov.ie/CommunityCentresFund.
 “Completing these two important steps will help to ensure your organisation is well placed to submit a strong application to this Fund.”
Minister Humphreys said: “Our local community centres & parish halls are the heart of our towns, villages & parishes. Many of them need improvement works and that is why I have put this new fund in place.  
“I am encouraging all community groups to look at this fund and think about how they can use it to improve their own local parish hall or community centre.”

