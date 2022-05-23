'Winter-like trolley figures cannot continue into summer', says INMO

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said that it is a cause of concern to be seeing such high numbers on trolleys in May.

504 patients are without a bed in Irish hospitals today (Monday May 23).

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

“With 504 patients on trolleys today, we are seeing winter numbers of people without beds in our hospitals today. This type of overcrowding and hospitals being at constant full capacity should not be the norm

“There has been no let up for Irish nurses in our hospitals for a long time. Perpetual “winter-like” conditions in hospitals should not be a year-round occurrence.

“An unpublished independent report that was provided by the HSE and published through freedom of information has provided many invaluable recommendations that must be implemented.

“The authors of the report recommended the practice of placing “any bed, anywhere, anytime” should not continue as it has clear negative consequences for patients and staff. The HSE have stated that this report is no longer relevant because of COVID.

“Now would be the time to invite this expert team back to re-examine the overcrowding situation as we come out of the depths of COVID.

“The Government and HSE need to urgently set out what they intend to do hospital-by-hospital to stem the pressure nurses, midwives and other healthcare staff are under.”