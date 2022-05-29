Leitrim area deaths - Sunday, May 29

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Oliver McGuinness - Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim / Roscommon Town, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Oliver McGuinness (Retired District Court Judge), Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Main Street, Roscommon on Friday, 27th May 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Sonas Care Centre, Cloverhill, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Marie, brothers Owen, Fr. T.J and Simon, sisters Mairéad, Mary and Cáitlín. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons Tom (Jamestown) and Oliver (Roscommon), daughters Mairéad Lyons and Orla Keaney, daughters-in-law Karen and Arlene, sons-in-law Deasún and Ivan, grandchildren Eoin, Paul, Áine, Conor, Niall,Kate, Brian, John, Eva, Aoife, Sean, Michael and Cormac, sisters-in-law Anne Donoghue (Roscommon) and Pauline McGuinness (Roscommon), brothers-in-law Pat Connolly (Castleknock) and Sean (Texas), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Oliver will repose at his home on Sunday from 2 o'clock until 5 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times please.

May Daly - Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim / Dowra, Co Leitrim

May Daly (née Mooney), 27 Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and late of Dargoon, Coolegraine, Dowra, Co. Leitrim on Thursday, 26th May. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. May, predeceased by her father James, mother Mary-Kate, brother Patrick Joe. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Nora Lynch (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Phyll Beirne (Mohill),brothers-in-law, nephews, grand nephew, grand nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. May will be reposing at St.Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon between 5pm and 7pm on Saturday, May 28th. Her Funeral mass will be on Sunday, May 29th, at 2pm in St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge followed by burial in Drumkeeran Cemetery. Family flowers only Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice.

Sarah McManus - Lough Allen, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Sarah McManus, Cornagee, Lough Allen, Co. Leitrim on Wednesday, May 25th. Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Brian and Eileen, her beloved children Oisin, Daragh and Saoirse, loving brother Brian, aunts Ann, Teresa, Mary and Eileen, uncle Michael, cousins Michael, Jack and Julie, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Sunday evening from 6.00pm until 8.15pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna arriving at 9.00pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12.00pm. Burial to follow in Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Rheumatology services, Mater Hospital, Dublin c/o Seamus Gallagher Funeral Director, Drumkeerin.

Joe Kelly - Kilglass, Co Roscommon

Joe Kelly, Killastalliff, Kilglass, Co. Roscommon, on Friday, May 27th surrounded by his loving family.Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Vera, children Seamus, Tony, Orla, Grace, Eimear, Joseph & Andrew, his brothers Noel & Kevin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law , brothers-in-law, nieces , nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing from his residence on Sunday, May 29th from 4pm-8pm and on Monday from 4pm-7pm. Cortège will leave his residence on Tuesday morning at 11:30am to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church Kilglass for 12noon funeral mass. Burial afterwards in Scramogue cemetery. A shuttle bus service will operate to bring sympathisers to and from the residence.

Séamus (Shay) McLoughlin, Santry, Dublin / Athboy, Meath / Knockvicar, Roscommon

McLoughlin Séamus (Shay) (Santry, Dublin and formerly of Athboy, Co. Meath and Knockvicar, Co. Roscommon) May 25th 2022, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family; beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Mary Kate, Michael and Peter. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Florence. Sadly missed by his family, sisters Mary, Imelda and Bernadette, brothers Tom, John and Pat, father-in-law George, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends. The Funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning, 30th May, at 10.30am in the Church of the Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown or Night Nursing, Irish Cancer Society. The Mass for Séamus can be seen via the link http://www.whitehall.dublindiocese.ie/live-services/

May they all Rest in Peace.