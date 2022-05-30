Search

30 May 2022

Renewed appeal for missing Fermanagh man

Missing since 2018: Peter Bartlett

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

30 May 2022 8:00 PM

Police in Enniskillen are making a renewed appeal for information in relation to missing 82-year-old man Peter Bartlett.

Peter, who is from the Belleek area, was reported missing by his family in July 2018. He was 79 years old when he went missing.

Inspector Brown said: “It is now four years since Peter went missing. This period has been understandably tough for his family and friends.

“We believe that Peter boarded a ferry from Rosslare in the Republic of Ireland to Cherbourg in France on the 22nd May 2018 and was due to check into a campsite, Ar Kleguer in St Pol de Leon in France, to stay in a campervan he had previously left there.

“However, there were no further sightings of him after this. His family then registered him as a missing person and there have been no sightings of him since his disappearance. 

“Peter’s family have also released new photographs of him in an attempt to jog the memory of anyone who may have saw or spoke with him since his disappearance in 2018.

“He is described as being approximately 5' 8" in height, of stocky build with blue eyes and grey hair.

“We are still following a number of lines of enquiry, including enquiries with authorities in France, in an attempt to locate Mr Bartlett.”

Police would ask Peter or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 948 25/07/18. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In particular, if anyone has had any contact with Peter on or after 22nd May 2018, was on the Ferry on 22nd May 2018 and remembers him, or have any information as to possible whereabouts for him, please contact police.

