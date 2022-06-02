10 new jobs announced today at The Shed Distillery

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue with Roisin Rigney
There was good news this afternoon to coincide with a visit by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to the home of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin in Drumshanbo .
The family-owned Shed Distillery have announced a further ten new jobs, bringing total employee numbers to 80.
Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue with Roisin Rigney of The Shed Distillery
