North West Simon Community Dip and Donate 2022

Reminder, North West Simon Community Dip & Donate Challenge is taking place from 17th – 21st June, ending on the longest day of the year, to help raise vital funds to sustain the Early Intervention and Homeless Prevention Service.

For many of us, the Summer Solstice (June 21st) symbolises the start of summer, a day to enjoy with friends and family. When you’re homeless, you are more concerned with finding a roof over your head, which is why the funding is crucial for the vital work and services provided to prevent and resolve homelessness throughout Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim.

“Embrace the rush of endorphins as you enter the water and cherish the feel-good factor of knowing you’re helping prevent and resolve homelessness in your local Community”. Sign up on www.northwestsimon.ie/dip-donate-challenge-17th-21st-june-2022/ or by contacting collette@northwestsimon.ie

If you can’t make it to the beach, you can always take a dip in a local lake or river, or even your back garden paddling pool! Create a Facebook Fundraiser simply by logging into your Facebook page, “Create Fundraiser” and click on “Charity” in the “Who are you raising money for” section and select North West Simon Community.

Please don’t forget to share your photos and videos of your dip and tag North West Simon Community on all social media channels using #DipandDonate. 100% of donations raised will go directly to the charity.

You can also raise money through the North West Simon Instagram; northwestsimoncommunity1 and a fundraiser has been created at the top of the page. Alternatively, a direct online donation can be made at www.northwestsimon.ie/donate adding “Dip & Donate” in the comment box.

If you require further information, do not hesitate to contact: aisling.mcsharry@northwestsimon.ie / 087 770 8865

HAPPY DIPPING, “SEE YOU IN THE WATER”