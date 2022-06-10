Two murals for Carrick-on-Shannon to cost €23,000

Leitrim County Council, as commissioning agent, in partnership with Carric-on-Shannon Heritage Group, Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns and Leitrim GAA are inviting submissions from artists to undertake two murals in the coutny town.

The two murals will celebrate the heritage, purpose, commitment and missions of both Leitrim GAA and Carrick on Shannon Tidy Towns. One of the murals is destined for the gable wall of Paddy's Bar on Main Street, facing the town's other mural on literary greats. The other mural is planned to go on the Gable Wall of Pete's Sandwich Bar on Park Lane.

The maximum budget set out for the completion of both murals is €23,000.

In celebrating Leitrim GAA, the council sets out that Leitrim, the county with the smallest population in Ireland, has the highest number of GAA clubs and players per capita of any county in Ireland. If you consider the number of males aged 18 – 32 in the whole Leitrim, there is a team produced for every 50 males of usual football playing age. In planning for this commission Leitrim GAA identified key players that made a significant contribution to Leitrim GAA over the years both on and off the field and sought permission to use their likenesses if necessary. However, the only requirement of Leitrim GAA is that the commission be a positive celebration of the long history and heritage of Leitrim GAA and they remain open to all approaches an artist might take.

The other mural will honour and celebrate the volunteer efforts of Carrick Tidy Towns. Through this commission the council wants to celebrate our community and our ethos, to draw attention to our environment and our town and engender a greater appreciation of it.

Closing Date for Stage 1 Submissions: Sunday 10th July 2022. Any professional artist can apply, the three shortlisted artists will receive €1,000 to develop detailed design proposals. The projects is hoped to be completed for Christmas 2022.

See www.leitrimarts.ie for more information.