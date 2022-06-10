Search

10 Jun 2022

Two murals for Carrick-on-Shannon to cost €23,000

Two murals for Carrick-on-Shannon to cost €23,000

Existing mural in Carrick-on-Shannon

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

10 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

Leitrim County Council, as commissioning agent, in partnership with Carric-on-Shannon Heritage Group, Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns and Leitrim GAA  are inviting submissions from artists to undertake two murals in the coutny town.

The two murals will celebrate the heritage, purpose, commitment and missions of both Leitrim GAA and Carrick on Shannon Tidy Towns. One of the murals is destined for the gable wall of Paddy's Bar on Main Street, facing the town's other mural on literary greats. The other mural is planned to go on the Gable Wall of Pete's Sandwich Bar on Park Lane.
The maximum budget set out for the completion of both murals is €23,000.

No road works for Carrick-on-Shannon this Summer

Carrick Destination Project delayed until Autumn

In celebrating Leitrim GAA, the council sets out that Leitrim, the county with the smallest population in Ireland, has the highest number of GAA clubs and players per capita of any county in Ireland. If you consider the number of males aged 18 – 32 in the whole Leitrim, there is a team produced for every 50 males of usual football playing age.  In planning for this commission Leitrim GAA identified key players that made a significant contribution to Leitrim GAA over the years both on and off the field and sought permission to use their likenesses if necessary. However, the only requirement of Leitrim GAA is that the commission be a positive celebration of the long history and heritage of Leitrim GAA and they remain open to all approaches an artist might take.

The other mural will honour and celebrate the volunteer efforts of Carrick Tidy Towns. Through this commission the council wants to celebrate our community and our ethos, to draw attention to our environment and our town and engender a greater appreciation of it.

Closing Date for Stage 1 Submissions: Sunday 10th July 2022. Any professional artist can apply, the three shortlisted artists will receive €1,000 to develop detailed design proposals. The projects is hoped to be completed for Christmas 2022.
See www.leitrimarts.ie for more information.

Cruinniú na nÓg brings free activities to Leitrim children this weekend

June 11 - events and activities all over Leitrim

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media