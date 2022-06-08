No road works for Carrick-on-Shannon this Summer

The county town can look forward to a Summer without roadworks after Leitrim County Council confirmed the proposed new streetscape works will be delayed until September.

The second phase of the public realm works was due to begin in Carrick-on-Shannon this month. The project includes a new bus stop shelter on the N4 and new footpaths from Cryan's Hotel to the new medical centre along with lighting, signage and seating.

Speaking on timing of the works back in April, Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire said it was “poor planning” on behalf of the Council to schedule more roadworks in the county town over the tourist season.

A spokesperson for the council said, "The construction tenders have been received and are currently being evaluated. It is currently envisaged that the works will begin after the summer period and once the seasonal holiday period has abated.

"In this respect, September or October is the likely time when these works will begin. The current proposal envisages work schedule of approximately 4 months duration."