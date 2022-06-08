Search

08 Jun 2022

Cruinniú na nÓg brings free activities to Leitrim children this weekend

June 11 - events and activities all over Leitrim

Exploration Dome at Mohill Family Life Centre on June 11 from 12-4pm

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

08 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

Saturday, June 11, will see a host of FREE evbents and activities taking place around Leitrim as part ofCruinniú na nÓg 2022.
An initiative of Creative Ireland’s Cruinniú na nÓg national programme, which recognises the crucial importance of culture and creativity in the lives of all children and young people, it aims to provide access to and encourage children and young people’s participation in ‘making’, ‘doing’ and ‘creating’!

This year Leitrim is bursting with more events than ever before that you can try out, in person! All the ingredients you will need for a fun filled day of creativity.
A huge variety of amazing events ranging from the Exploration Dome in Mohill, Food, Feasting and Live Music in Manorhamilton and a Ukulele workshop in Ballinamore with Music Generation.

Printmaking in Leitrim Design House, Taster Youth theatre workshops in Carrigallen, Make a Dragonfly in Carrick-on-Shannon or spend the day with Airc Damsha Culture Club in Drumshanbo.

These are just some of the exciting free activities taking place in Leitrim, as well as the many national events you can take part in too.


Try your hand at Poetry in Mohill, take part in a Eco Youth Art Camp in Rossinver, join Solar powered makers with Fab Lab.
It is just jam-packed this year with exhibitions of work created by young people, Fairy Tea Parties, Dreamcatcher workshops, make you own Bug Hotel, Film-making and so much more.
Check out: www.cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie to find out more about the action-packed programme of events.

Cruinniú na nÓg is a national Creative Ireland initiative, with local activation in Leitrim through Leitrim County Council.

