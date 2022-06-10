Meet Leitrim Rose candidate: Romai McMorrow

My name is Romai Clare McMorrow, I am from Rossinver. My sponsor is Osta W8 Cafe & restaurant in Manorhamilton, who I am extremely grateful to. I am an Irish dancer and have just recently returned from tours in Norway and France. I have two brothers, Emmett & Craig and my mum Clare and dad Pat. Music and dance runs in my family. My older brother Craig is a musician and currently lives in Edinburgh, and my brother Emmett is an Irish dancer also and is currently touring around the world with a professional Irish dance show.



What is the most important issue affecting young people in Irish society today?

The most important issue young Irish people are facing today in my opinion is cyber bullying. We have seen far too many awful outcomes as a result of this in recent years and it is time for something serious to be done to put a stop to this. Another issue facing young people these days is trying to secure a mortgage. It is becoming increasing more difficult all the time and it is putting a lot of financial stress on younger people.

Why did I want to get involved in the Rose of Tralee?

I’ve always liked watching the Rose of Tralee on the television and never thought it was something I would do. My mum sent me a picture of an online post from Facebook where they were looking for girls to apply so I decided I would go for it!