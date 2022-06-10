London Rose 2022 has Leitrim links

Hayley Reynolds has been selected as the 2022 London Rose of Tralee. Hayley, 28, is from St Albans, Hertfordshire and is currently working as a Personal Trainer based in her local area. Hayley is London born with her father hailing from Roscommon and her mother born to parents from Kilkenny and Leitrim.

Hayley, who has an honours degree in Geography from Sheffield Hallam University, recently left her corporate marketing job to become a personal trainer and has built a successful business in a relatively short space of time. Hayley represented her father’s company ECS Group, who she quoted on the night as describing his company as a business that “dug holes and filled them with concrete”.

On the 4th of June, the Personal Trainer was selected from 12 other hopefuls at the annual London Rose of Tralee selection ball at the Clayton Crown Hotel in Cricklewood. She wowed the judges with a self-penned poem about her experience of the London Rose of Tralee tour and the friendships she had forged along the way. She impressed the 150 strong audience with stories from her athletic career as a player for St Albans based GAA team St Colmcilles GAC, her passion for learning new things and challenging herself by becoming self-employed in uncertain times, as well as her admiration for Sir David Attenborough.

Hayley was presented her sash by outgoing 2019 London Rose Laura Kennedy after Chairman Noel O'Sullivan announced her as the winner. The judges had a difficult decision to make with 13 strong ladies interviewed and assessed from early that afternoon. After a two-year delay, the finalists were treated to a replica Rose of Tralee mini tour to give them a taste of the Tralee experience where they were treated to a reception with Ambassador Adrian O’Neill at the Irish Embassy, an outdoor group fitness session, a visit to a variety of Irish owned establishments such as Flynn’s on Holloway Rd and Homeboys Bar.

Hayley Reynolds, 2022 London Rose of Tralee said; "I’m absolutely honoured to have been chosen as the 2022 London Rose ambassador. I’m still in disbelief and a little overwhelmed, I’m not sure when it’s going to fully sink in. In saying that, we had such a fabulous evening at the selection night, and I couldn’t have asked for a better group of ladies to have been on tour with over the last month. Everyone should be so proud of themselves. I’m excited for what’s next in store over the next few months and representing London in Tralee."

Hayley will go on to represent London at the Rose of Tralee festival in August. London has been selected as one of the Rose centres that will go straight to Tralee to participate in the competition in 2022.

The Leitrim Rose 2022 will be selected this Saturday, June 11 in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.