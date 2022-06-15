Search

16 Jun 2022

Eleanor Shanley and Kiltubrid Pipe Band come together

Unique collaboration at The Island Theatre, Ballinamore on June 18

Singer Eleanor Shnaley and members of Kiltubrid Pipe Band Picture: Brian Farrell

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

15 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

Keshcarrigan singer Eleanor Shanley is to perform with Leitrim's Kiltubrid Pipe Band, in a unique collaboration at The Island Theatre, Ballinamore this Saturday, June 18.


This unique collaboration fulfills a long-time ambition of internationally renowned Leitrim singer Eleanor to sing with the Kiltubrid Pipe Band.
It also gives audiences a chance to see the group perform under the guidance of the Clew Bay Pipe Band’s musical director, Des Cafferkey, who has led many exciting and successful collaborations with some of Ireland’s best singers/ songwriters including Imelda May and Mundy.


Eleanor will be performing with her band Garadice on the night, featuring some of the cream of the crop in Irish traditional music including Dave Sheridan (flute), Padraig McGovern (uilleann pipes), John McCartin (guitar).
While you might have a chance to hear song accompaniment with pipe bands in Scotland, this is a very rare opportunity to hear such a collaboration in Ireland and you’ll be enthralled at the sheer power of this exciting collaboration at one of Leitrim’s newest venues, The Island Theatre in Ballinamore for one night only!
See this unique show at 8pm on Saturday, June 18.


Further information is available from the Island Theatre Box Office www.islandtheatre.ie , email hello@islandtheatre.ie or telephone (071) 968 1795.

Local News

