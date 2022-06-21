Family Day Out in Carrick-on-Shannon to celebrate the town’s new look!

Leitrim County Council and Carrick-on- Shannon Chamber would like to invite you to a family fun Day in Carrick-on -Shannon to celebrate the new and improved Town Centre.

The recently completed Public Realm Enhancement has provided a beautiful new streetscape for all to enjoy!

The town is looking really great and the organisers would like to invite you to come into town to enjoy some family fun in order to celebrate the new-look Carrick-on-Shannon this Saturday, June 25, from 1-4pm.

The fun begins at 1pm on Main St opposite The Bush Hotel with a free Family Treasure Hunt (1pm - 4pm) with lots of great prizes to be won.

Local business EZxploring have put together a special map of the town packed with places to explore and things to find - your challenge will be to follow the clues and find the answers spread throughout the town. There’ll also be walking trail, games and even a bear hunt for the smallies in the family!

There’ll be lots of street entertainment with the likes of Richard the Clown who will be wowing crowds with his juggling skills and magic tricks, and Juanita the Cleaner who will be making sure the new streetscape is looking its best as well and providing lots of laughs as she goes.

Juanita the Clown. Picture: Keith Nolan

Word on the street also has it that Mickey Mouse, Minnie, some of the Paw Patrol and a few more will be doing the rounds! (be sure to have your camera at the ready!!)

Music throughout the day will be courtesy of participants of the Music Generation Roscommon and Leitrim programmes.

Music Generation is a national programme whose mission is to create inspiring experiences for children and young people through music by giving them access to music tuition and opportunities to create, play and perform music in their own communities.

This is your chance to sample some of the next generation of local musical talent busking at different locations around the town, and it promises to be a real treat!

For lovers of arts and crafts, there are ‘Meet the Maker’ events featuring two very talented Carrick-on-Shannon natives who will each demonstrate some of the skills they use in creating their unique and acclaimed work.

From 1pm - 3.30pm in the Market Yard, Bairbre Kennedy of Lichen Ceramics in Manorhamilton (lichenceramics.ie) will be demonstrating her skills on the potter’s wheel, and showing how much is possible with just formless clay, water and - crucially - imagination!

Audience members who don’t mind getting a little messy will get the chance to take their own turn at the wheel. (Don’t worry - aprons and access to wash-up facilities will be provided!)

Meanwhile in The Dock, also from 1pm - 3.30pm, textile and fibre artist Catherine Grey (catherinegray.ie) will be demonstrating some of the creative skills - including embellishing and free motion stitching - which she uses to create texture and delicate details in her stunningly colourful landscape-inspired textile pieces which layer fabric, yarn, thread, and paper.

Even if you haven’t the time to stay for a full demonstration, both these events are well worth checking out even if just to see the work both these gifted creators are producing.

Adults interested in playing tennis over the summer can meet with members of Carrick Tennis Club who will be holding their regular Saturday session at the tennis courts on St George’s Terrace from 11.30am - 1.30pm and will be glad to meet prospective new members and tell them about the club in the People's Park right beside the tennis courts.

And from 1 – 2:30pm in the People’s Park just behind the Tennis Courts, Leitrim Sports Partnership will be running fun sports and dancing activities for children of all ages. All are welcome to join in.

Back in the Market Yard, there will be music in the afternoon and some of our Disney friends will be there too (1-4pm).

While in town you can park at the new carpark to the rear of the Main Street, enjoy the new look streetscape and take a walk on the new boardwalk at the marina all of which were part of the public realm enhancement recently completed in the town.

Everyone is invited to pop into local retailers and eateries as part of your visit!

It is hoped you can make it into town to enjoy and experience the new-look Carrick-on-Shannon.

See you there!