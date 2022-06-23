The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Cloudy conditions today
A cloudy start today, Thursday, June 23 with some patchy light rain and drizzle. It will become drier and brighter in the afternoon and evening with sunny spells breaking through. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.
Tonight
A cloudy night with patchy rain and drizzle, turning more persistent in the west and southwest towards morning. Mild with temperatures not falling below 10 to 14 degrees in a light westerly or variable breeze.
