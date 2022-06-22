Leitrim a destination for major drugs seizure today

The drugs seized in Dublin that were destined for addresses around the country, including Leitrim
Today, June 22, as part of routine operations, Revenue officers examining parcels at two premises in Dublin, seized illegal drugs worth over €370,000, including almost 18kgs of herbal cannabis.
Small quantities of butane honey oil, cannabis resin, MDMA, ecstasy tablets, cocaine and synthetic cannabinoids were also seized.
The illegal drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam, concealed in parcels that originated in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom and were labelled as ‘tuxedos’, ‘tea’, ‘board games’, ‘jeans’, ‘car organisers’ and ‘pet blanket’.
The parcels were destined for addresses across the country, including Co Leitrim.
Detector dog Sam.
