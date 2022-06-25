Deaths in the Leitrim area - Saturday, June 25

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Peg Cadden (née Sweeney) - Oranmore, Co Galway / Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Peg Cadden (née Sweeney), Derrydonnell, Oranmore, Co. Galway. (Formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim and Quigabar, Enniscrone, Co. Sligo) on Thursday, June 23rd, peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a short illness borne with great courage. Predeceased by her loving husband Dr. Enda, her brothers Padraic, Sean and Michael, sister-in-law Bina, brothers-in-law Richard, Fintan and Cathal, nephew Seamus and many friends. Devoted mother to Sínead (Courtmacsherry), Niall (Dublin), Nessa (Derrydonnell), Conor (Dublin), Aoife (Athlone) and Aisling (Dublin). Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, sons-in-law Mark, Alan, Kieran and Eugene, daughter-in-law Anne, sisters Bernadette, Tina and Nancy, sisters-in-law Áine and Mary, brother-in-law Lloyd, grandchildren Barry, Conor, Brian, Enda, Conall, Jack, Kate, Aaron, Abbie, Ronan, Conleth and his financée Cécile, great-grandchildren Suzie and Stella, nephews, nieces, dear neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge this Saturday 25th June, from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. Removal from Peg's home on Sunday morning, 26th June to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim in advance of Requiem Mass at 10.30 a.m. Following Mass, Peg will be laid to rest with Enda. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Team at the Galway Hospice.

Maura Rhatigan (née O'Keeffe), Rooskey, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Maura Rhatigan (nee O’Keeffe), Rooskey, Co Roscommon on Thursday, 23rd June, 2022, peacefully, in the gentle care of Our Lady’s Ward, The Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Louis and adoring mother of daughter, Colette (Kavanagh). Very sadly missed and remembered with love by her son-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives, friends and the wonderful nurses and carers in The Sacred Heart Hospital, her home for many years.

Maura will be reposing at McHugh’s Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Saturday evening, 25th June, from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey, on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 2pm with interment afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.churchtv.ie/rooskey/

Hugh Masterson, Connecticut, USA / Moyne, Co Longford

The death has occurred of Hugh Masterson, West Haven, Connecticut, USA and formerly of Firmullagh, Moyne, Co Longford, peacefully in Yale University Hospital, Connecticut on Saturday, 28th May, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family following an illness borne with great dignity and courage. Predeceased by his parents Pee and Catherine, sisters Kathleen and Alice.

Hugh will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family. Wife Donna and family, brothers Michael, Peter, John Joe, Patrick and Diarmuid, sisters Emily and Ann, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, Aunt Nan, relatives and a wide circle of friends both in Ireland and the U.S.A.

Hugh's Funeral Cortege will leave his residence at Firmullagh, Moyne on Sunday 3rd July at 10.30am via Moyne Cross to arrive at St Mary's Church, Legga for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery. Hugh's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchtv.ie/legga/

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Longford Pallative Care c/o Dillon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Bernadette McGuighan (née Crowne), Killargue, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred suddenly of Bernadette McGuighan (nee Crowne), 11 Hillside View, Killargue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Bernadette is survived by her husband Terry; her children Micheal, Rory, John, Aishling and Bernadette; her sons and daughters in law Margaret, Martina, Pamela, Michael and Michael; her 8 grandkids and all her brothers and sisters. Funeral mass on Saturday in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin at 1.30pm. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.

John Patrick (Johnny) Scanlon, Boyle, Co Roscommon

John Patrick (Johnny) Scanlon, Boyle, Co Roscommon, peacefully, after a brief illness, on Wednesday, 22nd June, in Sligo University Hospital, whilst surrounded by his heartbroken family. Survived by his sister Patricia, her husband Paul, their daughter Caroline, extended family, neighbours and friends. A private service and cremation will take place later.

Patrick McGurren - Bundoran, Co Donegal / Trillick, Co Tyrone

Patrick McGurren, "Rosnareen', Dinglei Coush, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal on Wednesday, 22nd June (Ex An Garda Siochana) peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Doris, sons and daughters Brian (Ita), Siobhan (Roberto), Deirdre (Henry), Pauric (Melanie), Lorraine (Derek), Mairead, Cormac (Joanne), his adored 15 grandchildren, his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and all his relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his parents and his brother Harry (Liverpool). Removal from the Family Home on Saturday morning, 25th June, at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie

Anne Houston (nee Brennan) Canada / Glenade, Co. Leitrim

Anne Houston (nee Brennan), Wasaga Beach, Ontario, Canada and formerly of Drumcashel, Glenade, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 19/6/2022. Anne will be sadly missed by her husband Bill, her children Andrew and Duncan, daughters in law Jannine and Cathy, grandchildren Hayley and David. Anne's passing is deeply regretted by her brothers Joe, Michael, Willie and Patrick and sisters Delia, Margaret and Sarah. Anne's passing will be a cause of great sadness to her nieces, nephews, many relatives and her large circle of friends, both in Ireland and in Canada.

May they all Rest in Peace.