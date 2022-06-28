Search

28 Jun 2022

Launch of Sligo Rape Crisis Centre 25th Anniversary refurbishment

Almost half of Rape Crisis Centre calls from people over 40

Sligo Rape Crisis Centre is holding an event on Friday, July 8, to celebrate 25 years of service provision

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

28 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

To celebrate 25 years of service provision, Sligo Rape Crisis Centre is holding an event on Friday, July 8. It is launching the completion of recent renovation works at their head office at Kempten House in Sligo Town.
The launch event will feature guest speakers, tours of the offices and counselling rooms, and light refreshments.
SRCC CEO David Madden says, “To help mark the 25th anniversary of the centre, we are launching the refurbishment of the main offices at Kempten parade. The aim is to mark the occasion by making the building more inviting and therapeutic to all who use it.”
Sligo Rape Crisis Centre provides a safe, free, confidential space for survivors of child sexual abuse, rape and sexual assault in Sligo, Leitrim, and West Cavan.
It is a place where adults and young people affected by sexual violence, can access support and counselling in a safe environment.

Its mission is to create a safe place for those who have experienced sexual violence recently or in the past, and provide advocacy as required.
The Centre provides awareness and training to support other agencies who are working with survivors.
They are committed to challenging the tolerance and existence of sexual violence and conduct outreach in the form of consent workshops for secondary school students.

